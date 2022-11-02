Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 482.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.42.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,329 shares of company stock worth $2,119,217 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

