Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 26,758 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

