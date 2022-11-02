Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.23. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

