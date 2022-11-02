Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey by 17.8% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $237.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

