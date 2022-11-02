Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,704 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $517.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.31 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.89.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

