IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
IMAX Stock Performance
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.