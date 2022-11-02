IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

About IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

