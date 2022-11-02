IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,575 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($19.03).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

IMI Stock Up 2.2 %

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,588.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($12.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.77.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

