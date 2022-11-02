Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 948,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

