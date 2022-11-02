Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 130.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 515,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

