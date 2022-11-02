Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 40,000 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,572,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBX traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 403,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,575.91% and a negative return on equity of 430.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

