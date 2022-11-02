Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 40,000 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,572,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
NASDAQ INBX traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 403,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.70.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,575.91% and a negative return on equity of 430.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inhibrx
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
