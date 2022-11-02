Injective Protocol (INJ) Tops One Day Volume of $61.86 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00011850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $177.24 million and approximately $61.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

