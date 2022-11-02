Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.
Inseego Price Performance
INSG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
