Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases 380 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $13,106.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,217.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.3 %
HSON traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
