Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases 380 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $13,106.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,217.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.3 %

HSON traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.