Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 347,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,791. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.