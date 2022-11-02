Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $24,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,681.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

