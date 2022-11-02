Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,968,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.