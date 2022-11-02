Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. 758,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

