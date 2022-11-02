Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00.

PGTI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 920,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,022. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

