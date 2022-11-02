Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells 9,050 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $2,008,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3 %

RMD traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 597,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,990. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.33 and a 200-day moving average of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital World Investors grew its position in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.