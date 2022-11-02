Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells 397,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 397,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$19,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,737 shares in the company, valued at C$285,136.85.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Shares of CVE:XIM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. 76,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ximen Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

