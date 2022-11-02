Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $2,001,075.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,927,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,725 shares of company stock worth $4,320,547. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.