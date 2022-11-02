Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $56,175.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10.

Intapp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of INTA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 39,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,995. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

