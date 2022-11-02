Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.91 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

