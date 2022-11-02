Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Critical Review

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 252.80%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.14 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 1.44 -$11.21 million ($8.05) -0.11

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -8.63% -5.21% -3.58% Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

