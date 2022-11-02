International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.2% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.24. 33,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.