International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 155 at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 155 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

