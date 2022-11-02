International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 155 at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 155 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.