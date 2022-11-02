Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $32.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.77. 4,226,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.77.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

