Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 188,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,974. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.