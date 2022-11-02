Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 346,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,699. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

