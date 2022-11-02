Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 233,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 12,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

