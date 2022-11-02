Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 109.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.