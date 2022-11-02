Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 109.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
