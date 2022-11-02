Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
VPV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.00.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
