Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

