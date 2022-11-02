Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 303,908 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 204,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the period.

PGX stock remained flat at $11.15 during trading on Wednesday. 365,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

