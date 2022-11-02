Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 75,834 shares.The stock last traded at $45.64 and had previously closed at $45.89.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 496,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 277,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

