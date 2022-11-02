Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

