Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,255 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 9,975 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 896,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,010. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.