Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,255 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 9,975 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 896,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,010. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
