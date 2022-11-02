Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 47.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.