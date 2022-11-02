Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 47.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Recommended Stories
