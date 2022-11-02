Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $26.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
