Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

