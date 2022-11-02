Iowa State Bank Acquires 269 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

