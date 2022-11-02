Iowa State Bank Buys 192 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.05. 24,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

