Iowa State Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 26,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,375. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

