Iowa State Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

