Iowa State Bank Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 16,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,133. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

