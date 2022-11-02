Iowa State Bank Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $204.75. 11,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

