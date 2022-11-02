Iowa State Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.91. 519,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

