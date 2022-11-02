Iowa State Bank Sells 290 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 170,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 91,513 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 93,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $805,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

