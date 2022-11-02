Iowa State Bank Sells 99 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $156.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

