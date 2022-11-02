IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.20 EPS.
IQV traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.94.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
