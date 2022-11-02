IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.20 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

About IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

