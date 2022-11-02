iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. 3,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter.

