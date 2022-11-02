iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on November 7th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.